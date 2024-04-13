Friedenthal Financial Invests $123,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,189,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $220.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

