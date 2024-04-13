Friedenthal Financial Invests $28,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

