Friedenthal Financial Makes New $44,000 Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,376,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AECOM Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ACM opened at $93.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

