Friedenthal Financial Makes New $47,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.32 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

