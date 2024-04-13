Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 4,827 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 162,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 93,343 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,938 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 686,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

PGF opened at $14.68 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

