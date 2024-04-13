Friedenthal Financial Takes $115,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,900,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.