Friedenthal Financial Takes $54,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 87,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

