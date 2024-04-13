Friedenthal Financial Takes $99,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 651.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 93,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 845.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,765,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

