Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,976,000. Finally, Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Leidos by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 73,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 107.04%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

