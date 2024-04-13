FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, April 15th

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

FRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $59.69 on Friday. FRP has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $567.06 million, a P/E ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 270.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 179.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 17,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

