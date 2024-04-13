FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.19.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

FSK stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

