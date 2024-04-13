Gafisa S.A. (GFASY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on April 23rd

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Gafisa Stock Performance
Shares of GFASY opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Gafisa has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.94.
About Gafisa
