GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 23rd

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of GGN opened at $4.16 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.17.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
