GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 23rd

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GGN opened at $4.16 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.17.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 171,021 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

