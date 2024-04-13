GCP Infrastructure Investment (LON:GCP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.26

GCP Infrastructure Investment (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.26 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.91). GCP Infrastructure Investment shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 1,376,629 shares changing hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 262.91. The company has a market cap of £620.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.27.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. GCP Infrastructure Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23,333.33%.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

