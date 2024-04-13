General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GEVI opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. General Enterprise Ventures has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.20.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
