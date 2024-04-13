General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GEVI opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. General Enterprise Ventures has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.20.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers Citro-Tech fire inhibitor for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

