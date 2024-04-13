Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the March 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Genius Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888,780. Genius Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 184,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Genius Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

