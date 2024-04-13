GeoPark’s (GPRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeoPark currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

GeoPark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.30. GeoPark has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 79.78%. Analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in GeoPark by 17.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 998,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 145,305 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in GeoPark by 86.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 208.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 98,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66,452 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in GeoPark by 21.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter worth about $720,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

