GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 9.2%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $33.86. Approximately 1,500,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,127,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.26.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. Analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,340,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

