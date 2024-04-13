Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.65. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.82.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.
About Glen Burnie Bancorp
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
