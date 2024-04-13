Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.65. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

