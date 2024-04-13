Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the March 15th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,514,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Glencore Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GLNCY opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Glencore has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

