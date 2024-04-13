Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

EDOC stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

