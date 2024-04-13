Graeme Bissett Acquires 4,900 Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income (LON:ASIT) Stock

Aberforth Split Level Income (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Bissett acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £3,871 ($4,899.38).

Aberforth Split Level Income Stock Performance

LON:ASIT opened at GBX 79 ($1.00) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.29. Aberforth Split Level Income has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.78.

Get Aberforth Split Level Income alerts:

Aberforth Split Level Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Aberforth Split Level Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

About Aberforth Split Level Income

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

See Also

