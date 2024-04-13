Grand Wealth Management LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 319.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,256,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

AVSE stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

