Grand Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. 4,057,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

