Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,129 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,417,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,797 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,609 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,274,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,000,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.