Grand Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 281,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,438. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

