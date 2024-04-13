Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.79.

Linde Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $5.59 on Friday, hitting $447.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.72. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

