Graypoint LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.28. 63,519,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,961,484. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

