Graypoint LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,479,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

