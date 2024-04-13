Graypoint LLC Purchases 2,080 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.0 %

GS stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,249. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

