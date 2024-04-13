Graypoint LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.49. 1,188,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.18. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.74.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

