Graypoint LLC Purchases 3,851 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hercules Capital worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,015,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 569,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,831. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.34. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

