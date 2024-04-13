Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $622.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

