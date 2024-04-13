Graypoint LLC Sells 850 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.12. 5,867,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,608. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

