Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 13524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Green Impact Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.02. The stock has a market cap of C$51.05 million, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

