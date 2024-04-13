Grin Trading 7% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $353,414.37 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,563.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.13 or 0.00792041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00127787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00043532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00186392 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00041883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00114995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

