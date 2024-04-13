H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Nathan D. Weaver Sells 7,292 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $377,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FUL opened at $75.90 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,655 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 227,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $5,598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

