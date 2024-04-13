Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 7.7%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 21,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 72,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Hannan Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

