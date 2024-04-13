Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Up 4.7%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.76. Approximately 116,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 370,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

