Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Shares Up 1.6%

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $116.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFGO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 102,409 shares during the period.

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

