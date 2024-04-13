HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $914,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

