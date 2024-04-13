Head-To-Head Comparison: Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot N/A -2,218.71% -13.30% Consumer Portfolio Services 12.88% 17.46% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bitcoin Depot and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 222.33%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Consumer Portfolio Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $352.01 million 0.55 $45.34 million $1.79 5.10

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Bitcoin Depot on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It also serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. In addition, the company acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.