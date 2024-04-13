Head-To-Head Contrast: Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) versus Its Competitors

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 409 955 1428 61 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.36 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $4.07 billion $14.67 million 5.60

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.52% -361.10% -1.56%

Volatility and Risk

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have a beta of -92.42, meaning that their average share price is 9,342% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels rivals beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

