Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Raised to $6.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $4.60 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.68.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.