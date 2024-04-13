Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $483.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,185,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after buying an additional 66,664 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1,070.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

