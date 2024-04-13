HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE DINO opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

