Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.60

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($3.79) and traded as high as GBX 302.60 ($3.83). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.79), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares traded.
Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47.
Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Company Profile
Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the gold mining operations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. The company's Gold Production of Khabarovsk Region segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L)
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.