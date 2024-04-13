HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) vs. Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Head to Head Survey

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $44.72 million 1.37 $7.78 million $0.76 8.19

This table compares HomeFed and Comstock Holding Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Comstock Holding Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeFed.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% Comstock Holding Companies 17.41% 23.57% 17.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HomeFed and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats HomeFed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

