Honest’s (HNST) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Honest from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.95.

Honest Trading Down 5.8 %

HNST stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.83. Honest has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honest will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $870,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,924,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $75,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,905,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $870,105.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,924,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,301 shares of company stock worth $1,077,922. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honest by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Honest by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

