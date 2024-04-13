Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,220 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

HON stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

